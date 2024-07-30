Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $461,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 861.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $186.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,778,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,661. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.75. The stock has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on BA
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.