Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $5.94 on Tuesday, hitting $253.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,811,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

