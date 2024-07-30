Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,922. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

