Innoviva’s (INVA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

INVA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. 38,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 58.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Innoviva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 797.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 72,418 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

