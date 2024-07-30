InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
