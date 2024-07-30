Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CFO Sells 23,867 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $1,946,115.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enova International Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ENVA traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.73. 451,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,848. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENVA. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Enova International by 172.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

