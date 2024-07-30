Insider Selling: Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Robert N. Ridolfi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $475,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

BPRN traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $38.66. 21,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,701. The stock has a market cap of $244.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.59. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

