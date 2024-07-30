Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Sells 1,395 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $68,438.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %
RYTM traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.66. 282,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,953. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. The company’s revenue was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
