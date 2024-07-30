Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.410-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.41-2.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.86.

IART opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

