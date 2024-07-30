InterDigital (IDCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. InterDigital has set its Q2 guidance at $0.70-0.80 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.45-8.76 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. On average, analysts expect InterDigital to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,517. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

IDCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,380.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

