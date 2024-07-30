International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $101.25. The company had a trading volume of 186,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,926. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $101.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

