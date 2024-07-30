International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.79

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.79 and last traded at $101.25, with a volume of 186718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

