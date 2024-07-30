Interval Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.18. 1,072,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $130.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

