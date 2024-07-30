Interval Partners LP Has $18.35 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Interval Partners LP decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,952 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 589.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 804,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,559,000 after acquiring an additional 687,817 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,682,000. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 94,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 778,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,055,000 after buying an additional 154,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $151.30. 2,477,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,317. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average is $135.85. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $152.38. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

