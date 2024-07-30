Interval Partners LP Has $20.49 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Interval Partners LP reduced its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,868 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $20,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $3,404,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in First Horizon by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 156,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,417,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,437. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

