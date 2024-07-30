Interval Partners LP Invests $49.20 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 277,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,195,000. Dover accounts for approximately 1.4% of Interval Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dover by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $175,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after buying an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dover by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after buying an additional 414,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dover by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after buying an additional 208,378 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $184.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,392. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $192.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.40.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Dover

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.