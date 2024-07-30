Interval Partners LP Invests $7.43 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,000. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.05% of Burlington Stores at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.80.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,156. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

