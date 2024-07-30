Interval Partners LP Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 115,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,226,000. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Northern Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NTRS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 960,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

