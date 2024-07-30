Interval Partners LP Purchases 154,370 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,370 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.49% of Federated Hermes worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 30.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,875. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,361 shares of company stock valued at $76,360. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

