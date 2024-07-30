Interval Partners LP Sells 200,263 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200,263 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned 0.11% of Old Republic International worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

NYSE ORI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.48. 1,051,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,013. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $34.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

