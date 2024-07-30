Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $694.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $694.27.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $636.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $623.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.26. Intuit has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

