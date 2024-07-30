Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires 96,090 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,090 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Envista by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Envista by 110.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 25.3% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,892,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,258 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 1,257.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 1.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Stock Performance

Envista stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. 2,185,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.85 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

