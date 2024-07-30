Invenomic Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,649,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,245 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 494.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. StockNews.com cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.11.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 502,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

