Invenomic Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328,405 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.84% of CoreCivic worth $14,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 122,096 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 688,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 159.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 70,999 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial lowered CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 740,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,328. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoreCivic

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.