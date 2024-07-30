Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $41.65 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 153.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,627 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 2.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $41,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.82. 6,742,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,460,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day moving average is $98.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

