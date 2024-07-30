Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $15.96 Million in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,214,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,336,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,460,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,998 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,464,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,079,000 after purchasing an additional 412,025 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 13,334,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after purchasing an additional 974,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,715,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,696,000 after purchasing an additional 366,031 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 1,703,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,326. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

