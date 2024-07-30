Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $26.08 Million in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 230,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,083,000. TD SYNNEX makes up approximately 1.4% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of TD SYNNEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $79,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,981,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,081,000 after purchasing an additional 421,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,517,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.14. 527,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.07. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. Research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,513 shares of company stock worth $3,869,053. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Get Our Latest Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.