Invenomic Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,512 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Omnicell worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Omnicell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 327,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,692. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.