Invenomic Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,256 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of Sensata Technologies worth $32,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ST stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,531,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.32%.

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

