Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 384,345 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 142,204 shares.The stock last traded at $16.17 and had previously closed at $16.19.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.