Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 384,345 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 142,204 shares.The stock last traded at $16.17 and had previously closed at $16.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 108,058 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,756,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,667,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after acquiring an additional 54,194 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

