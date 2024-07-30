Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFM stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,580. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 752,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.