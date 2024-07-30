Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of PFM stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,580. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.11 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
