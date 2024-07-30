Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,829 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 20.5% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $49,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.53. The stock had a trading volume of 40,752,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,331,012. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.35. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

