Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.35

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 385644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 118,148 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,773 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 448,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 92,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.