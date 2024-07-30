Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM):

7/30/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $226.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $212.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $221.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $211.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $215.00 to $221.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $209.00 to $211.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/3/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/3/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $239.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2024 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.15. 3,164,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,178,782. The company has a market capitalization of $617.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

