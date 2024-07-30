Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 353,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.

Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVSBF remained flat at $26.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,742. Investor AB has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $28.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally.

