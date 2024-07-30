Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 353,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.
Investor AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IVSBF remained flat at $26.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,742. Investor AB has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $28.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Investor AB (publ)
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Aerospace Stock Fires Up a Solid EPS Beat and Raises Guidance
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Pharma Stock Cuts Earnings Outlook: Still a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.