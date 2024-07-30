Iradimed (IRMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 26.48%. On average, analysts expect Iradimed to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Iradimed stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.79 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.55. Iradimed has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $50.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

