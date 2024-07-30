iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.71

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $49.67, with a volume of 3622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,049.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 91,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

