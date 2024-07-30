iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.71

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQDGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $49.67, with a volume of 3622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,049.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 91,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

