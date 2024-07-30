iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.71

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $49.67, with a volume of 3622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.
Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
