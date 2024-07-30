iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946,006 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,387 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,972.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,435,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,771,000 after buying an additional 3,379,211 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,760,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,133,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,727,125. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

