iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,278 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,296,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 373,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IEMG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. 5,574,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,680,698. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

