iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.98. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

