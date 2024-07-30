iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,893 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,492. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $85.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average is $80.90.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

