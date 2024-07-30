ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. 1,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. ITV has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded ITV to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

