Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06).

Shares of TSE:IVN traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.94. The company had a trading volume of 109,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 0.42. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$9.89 and a 1-year high of C$21.32. The firm has a market cap of C$22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total transaction of C$64,639.80. In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total transaction of C$64,639.80. Also, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 11,810,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total value of C$205,626,028.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,064,614 shares of company stock worth $210,024,706. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.20.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

