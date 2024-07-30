J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Position Boosted by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 525,729 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.16. The stock had a trading volume of 699,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.76 and its 200 day moving average is $180.76. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

