J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) in the last few weeks:

7/23/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $173.00 to $151.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $177.00 to $173.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $175.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $181.00 to $161.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $204.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $199.00 to $191.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.42. 404,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,781. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $8,089,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

