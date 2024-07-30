Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 172,753 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,753 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $27,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in SentinelOne by 56,000.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $216,107.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,957 shares in the company, valued at $27,105,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $55,935.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,582 shares of company stock valued at $12,655,659 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. 4,682,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on S. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.87.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

