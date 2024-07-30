Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 18,725 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of AXIS Capital worth $25,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.47. 474,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,925. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXS

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.