Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SpartanNash by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 41,832 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $789,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 241,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,978,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 170,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,139. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $723.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.41.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

