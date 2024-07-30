Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,742 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.50% of Manitowoc worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 183.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Manitowoc Trading Down 0.2 %

Manitowoc stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,779. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $452.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

