Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $39.11 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,290 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $39,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after buying an additional 289,258 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,690,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,284,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,116,000 after acquiring an additional 902,032 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,090,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $128,203,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,139,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,886,282. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

